Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Drops By 11.2%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

