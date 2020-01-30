Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Decreases By 10.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 212.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

