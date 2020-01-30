Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Rises By 13.3%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 24,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

COG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 6,365,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,554,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

