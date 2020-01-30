Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Decreases By 13.8%

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 435,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,552. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

