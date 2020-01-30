Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Rises By 19.7%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 213,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

