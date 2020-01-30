Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Expands By 15.8%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY remained flat at $$22.20 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman bought 10,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares in the company, valued at $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

