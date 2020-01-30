Short Interest in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Declines By 12.0%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COMM traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 142,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 584.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Commscope by 18.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the third quarter valued at $434,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

