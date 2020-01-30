Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Declines By 20.9%

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 79,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ ESXB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

