Short Interest in CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Grows By 19.3%

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,723. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSS Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSS Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSS Industries by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 250,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

