Short Interest in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Expands By 10.5%

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.8 days. Approximately 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.
Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.