Short Interest in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expands By 14.6%

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 951,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,901. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

