Short Interest in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Declines By 8.9%

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 521,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 302,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,989. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $304.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIGR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

