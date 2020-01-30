Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Increases By 12.9%

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,745. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

