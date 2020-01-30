Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Drops By 17.4%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 4,791,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $934.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

