Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declines By 16.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. 3,258,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,260. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

