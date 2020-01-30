Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Drops By 22.6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 601,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of ENT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 79,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
