Short Interest in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Decreases By 8.3%

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 20,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299. IES has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IES by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

