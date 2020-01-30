Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Declines By 8.7%

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,335,780.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,666,981 shares of company stock valued at $128,784,695. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after buying an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,715,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,454. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

