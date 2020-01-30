Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increases By 24.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,718. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.73. Intuit has a 12-month low of $209.60 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

