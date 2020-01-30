Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Increases By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $2,624,210.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,546 shares in the company, valued at $65,395,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

