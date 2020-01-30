Short Interest in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Increases By 17.9%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 164,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

