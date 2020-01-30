Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Increases By 24.0%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 64,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

