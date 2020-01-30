Short Interest in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expands By 15.6%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.10. 333,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,397. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $193.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

