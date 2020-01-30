Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Grows By 10.9%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

SWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,814. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

