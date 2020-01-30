Short Interest in Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Decreases By 10.8%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SRRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 1,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,999. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

