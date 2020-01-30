Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Decreases By 5.4%

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SRC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 394,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,731. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

