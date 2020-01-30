Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Decreases By 5.4%

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
SRC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. 394,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,731. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
