Short Interest in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Increases By 21.1%

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 315,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 341,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $196,709.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

SMP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 76,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

