Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Decreases By 26.4%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 683,722 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 168.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.