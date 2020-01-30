Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Drops By 8.6%

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 195,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

