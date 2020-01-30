Short Interest in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Grows By 14.6%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

VECO opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.37. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.37 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 4,549 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $74,876.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $605,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

