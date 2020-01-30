Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Increases By 11.3%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
WEN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wendys by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
