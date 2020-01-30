Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Increases By 11.3%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

WEN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wendys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wendys by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

