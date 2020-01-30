Short Interest in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Decreases By 14.8%

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.