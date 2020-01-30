Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 770,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,191. Hospitality Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.