Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

NYSE:UPS traded down $7.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 9,468,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

