Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 163,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 577,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

GIM stock remained flat at $$6.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.