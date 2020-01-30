Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.44. 2,721,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

