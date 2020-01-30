Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,562. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.80. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

