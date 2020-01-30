Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,736.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,647,262 shares of company stock worth $2,472,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 3,961,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.21. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

