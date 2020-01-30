Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Down 13.3%

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.15 and last traded at $102.76, approximately 1,764,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 302,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 186.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

