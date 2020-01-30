Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 4.8%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, 205,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 366,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

