Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.03 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.