Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,804. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.