Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $5.45. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 42,575,632 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48. The firm has a market cap of $383.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.66.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.