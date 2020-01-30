Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of SKYS stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,842. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

