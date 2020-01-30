Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Skyline news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $363,420.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $984,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter.

SKY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 27,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,426. Skyline has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

