SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after buying an additional 2,921,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after buying an additional 582,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 145.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 2,434,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

