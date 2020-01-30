Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

