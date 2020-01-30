Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.68 ($39.17).

ETR SOW traded up €0.82 ($0.95) on Wednesday, reaching €29.73 ($34.57). 582,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a fifty-two week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a fifty-two week high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

