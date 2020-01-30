Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $17,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

