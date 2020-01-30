SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.89

SolGold plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and traded as low as $19.06. SolGold shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 3,215,039 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.63. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 million and a PE ratio of -10.89.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

